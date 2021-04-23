Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $620.60.

Lam Research stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $619.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

