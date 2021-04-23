Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Safehold stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

