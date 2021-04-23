NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 504,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

