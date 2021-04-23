Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.55 on Friday, reaching $515.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

