Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.88. The stock had a trading volume of 60,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

