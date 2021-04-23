ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.74

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.