Affiance Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

