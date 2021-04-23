Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 300.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

