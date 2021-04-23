Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

