Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

