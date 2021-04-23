S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

