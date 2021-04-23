Electrum Dark Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $11,866.86 and $119.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

