Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,222,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

