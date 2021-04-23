HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0003 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $83,771.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,826.58 or 1.00017214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01234078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00514523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00359282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00133177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004332 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

