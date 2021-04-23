$40.06 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $40.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $80.89 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 64,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

