Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €199.75 ($235.00).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €182.70 ($214.94). 64,381 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

