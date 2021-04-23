Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $244.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

