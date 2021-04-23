The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.00. 150,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.