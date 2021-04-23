QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.30. 109,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

