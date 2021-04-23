Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.45). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 42,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,296. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.