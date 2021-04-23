75,815 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Celanese by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

CE stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

