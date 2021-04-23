Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:HUW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.16). 1,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £55.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.