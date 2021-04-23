Cumberland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

