Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

