Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. 374,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.