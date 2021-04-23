Validity (VAL) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Validity has a market cap of $11.65 million and $64,584.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $708.90 or 0.01401286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,287,353 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,109 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.