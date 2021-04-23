Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.88 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

