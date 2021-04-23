Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

MCRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON:MCRO traded down GBX 5.34 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 519.06 ($6.78). The stock had a trading volume of 547,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.18. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

