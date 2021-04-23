Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELDF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

