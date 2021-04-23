Tiaa Fsb Sells 36,339 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

