Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

