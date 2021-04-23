Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 88,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 82,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

