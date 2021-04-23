Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

