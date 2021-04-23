Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,244. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

