SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.