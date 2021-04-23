CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

CFB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

