Shopping Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $134.25 or 0.00265233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $130.40 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00265291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00654282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.80 or 1.00033808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.46 or 0.01026311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

