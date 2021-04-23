Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$86.10

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,387. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$50.03 and a 12-month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$29.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

