Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAMXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.79. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

