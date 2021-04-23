Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $104,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.45. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,299. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $283.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

