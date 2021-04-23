CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.12. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.20. The stock has a market cap of $374.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

