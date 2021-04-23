Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

