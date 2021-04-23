Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $396.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

