Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $316.98. 790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,387. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

