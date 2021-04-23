Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEMTF shares. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

