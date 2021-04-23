Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.