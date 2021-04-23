Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,908. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

