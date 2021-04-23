Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,509. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

