Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

