Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NOMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

